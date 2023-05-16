10,971 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,708,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AZN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47.
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
