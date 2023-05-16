15,421 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.