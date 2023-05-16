155675 (BLD.TO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.48 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.