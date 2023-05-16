2,255 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In related news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

