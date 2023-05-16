2,568 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $176.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

