30429 (TNT.TO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance
30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend
Featured Articles
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.