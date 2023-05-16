30429 (TNT.TO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

