3,441 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:MDC opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

