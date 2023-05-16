480 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.