ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

