ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
