Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

