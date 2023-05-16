Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Featured Stories

