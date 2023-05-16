Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

