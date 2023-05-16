Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adagene Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.