Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.48, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

