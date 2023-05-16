Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
