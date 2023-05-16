Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $826.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

