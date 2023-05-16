Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.