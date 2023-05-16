Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.