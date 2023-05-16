AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $71.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
AerCap Stock Up 3.1 %
AerCap stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.