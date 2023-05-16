AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $5.00 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,237.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $690,203 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

