Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

