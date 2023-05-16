Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.33 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

