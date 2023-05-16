Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.15.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

