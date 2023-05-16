Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.
About Allegro.eu
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro.eu (ALEGF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.