Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

