Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

