Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,372 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $99,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

