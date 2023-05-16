Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $491.92 million, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 828,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 689,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $186,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,033,051.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.