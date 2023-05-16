AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
AXR opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.