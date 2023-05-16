AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

AXR opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

