Analysts Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

