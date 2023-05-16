Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $136.21

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

