Analysts Set Expectations for ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ReWalk Robotics in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

