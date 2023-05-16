Analysts Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT at $5.25

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.53 million, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

