Analysts Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT at $5.25

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.53 million, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.