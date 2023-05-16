Analyzing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) & Its Rivals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $22.23 million -$198.38 million -8.20 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $8.91 billion $225.66 million -2.99

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals pays out -29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 103.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4379 15375 41793 733 2.62

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.38%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -86.40% -73.98% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,252.01% -239.66% -35.23%

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

