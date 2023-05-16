ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

