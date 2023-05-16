Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $88.11 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.