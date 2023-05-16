AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,322 shares of company stock worth $2,867,225. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

