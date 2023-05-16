AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,322 shares of company stock worth $2,867,225. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

