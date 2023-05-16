Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $17.50 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

