Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 182.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also

