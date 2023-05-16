Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$238.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$213.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.79 million.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.