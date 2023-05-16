Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.67.

TSE:EIF opened at C$53.07 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$40.65 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.50.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

