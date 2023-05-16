Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AHNR stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

