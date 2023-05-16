Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Athersys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 501,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 279,586 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 248.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

