Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.06. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.