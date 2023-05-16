Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AURA stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.06. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
