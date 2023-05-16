AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.40.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.