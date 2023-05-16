Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

