Aviva PLC Acquires 3,637 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,966 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

Best Buy stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

