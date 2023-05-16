Aviva PLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,146 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.