Aviva PLC Has $16.50 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Equitable worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

