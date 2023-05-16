Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avnet Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

