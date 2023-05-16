Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

ACLS opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,985 shares of company stock worth $6,294,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

