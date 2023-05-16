Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

